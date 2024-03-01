Government constructing 3,000 prefabricated houses for violence-hit people: Governor Anusuiya Uikey

Imphal: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Wednesday said that a total of 3,000 prefabricated houses are being constructed across various districts of Manipur for the violence-hit families who are currently living in relief camps.

Addressing the Manipur Assembly session which began on Wednesday, the Governor said that more than 2,000 units have already been completed.

She said that the government also formulated a scheme for construction and repair of permanent houses which were damaged or destroyed due to the violence. She said that an amount of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh each is being given to reconstruct the houses. The governor said that 219 people lost their lives while over 60,000 others were displaced due to the violence.

She said the government has been providing ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to each of the affected families. The government is currently supporting and operating around 320 relief camps, with more than 59,000 people staying in them, she said.

Governor Uikey said that with assurance and approval from the Union Home Ministry, the government has spent about Rs 200 crore on various aspects of relief operations.

State Security forces, 198 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and 140 columns of Army have been deployed for assisting in the area domination, sanitisation and maintenance of law and order situation in the state, the Governor told the House, adding that security has been provided at strategic and vulnerable locations to prevent clashes. Over 400 bunkers (set up by local people and volunteers) have been destroyed so far in various districts, she added.

The Governor said that to compensate for the losses of farmers due to the violence, the Central government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 38.60 crore.

The compensation amount would be disbursed to affected farmers by Direct Benefit Transfer. The first installment of Rs 18.91 crore has been released to the Deputy Commissioners of various districts. Agricultural activities in the fringe areas are being done with security cover of 2,500 security personnel, the Governor said, adding that MLAs gave up their security escorts to provide farmers security cover.

The Governor said that to contain the crisis, 1,87,143 people were detained under preventive detention and released after due legal formalities.

A total of about 10,000 FIRs have been registered so far and the state government handed over 29 cases to CBI and one case to NIA for independent and transparent investigation, while four FIRs are in the process of transfer to CBI and another five FIRs to NIA. Livelihood generating activities were taken up in the relief centres. A project worth more than Rs 20 crore has been approved for skilling more than 6,000 people across the state, with special focus on displaced persons. (IANS)

