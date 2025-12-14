Governor Bhalla highlights heritage and tourism potential at Barak Festival in Senapati

IMPHAL: The fourth edition of the State-Level Barak Festival 2025 was celebrated with grandeur at Zeilipou in Senapati district, with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla attending as the chief guest. Accompanied by the First Lady, the Governor visited the traditional Morungs at the venue, which showcased the customs, lifestyles, and artistic expressions of Manipur's diverse ethnic communities.

During the ceremony, Governor Bhalla unveiled the 4th State-Level Barak Festival Monolith, symbolizing collective identity and respect for the Barak River. The festival featured a vibrant array of indigenous practices, including traditional stone-pulling rituals, displays of ethnic cuisine, ceremonial horn blowing, and folk dance performances, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the region.

In his address, the Governor emphasized that the festival represents shared heritage, communal harmony, and the enduring bond between communities and the Barak River. He highlighted the scenic landscapes, cultural diversity, and tourism potential of Senapati, noting that festivals like Barak help preserve indigenous traditions while fostering sustainable tourism and inclusive economic growth.

Governor Bhalla also mentioned that President Droupadi Murmu had admired the natural beauty of Senapati during her recent visit. He pointed out the district's strategic location along National Highway-2, positioning it as a gateway to Manipur and an emerging hub for eco-tourism and experiential travel. He added that Tourist Circuit Development projects worth Rs 8.46 crore, supported by the North Eastern Council, are underway across several villages to improve infrastructure and generate livelihoods. (Agencies).

