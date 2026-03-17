Hailstorm Damages 30+ Hectares of Farmland, Houses in Manipur

Two days of heavy rainfall and hailstorms have left a trail of damage across several parts of Manipur, with Bishnupur district emerging as one of the worst-hit areas.
Agricultural fields, seasonal crops, and residential houses have all been affected, prompting officials to launch on-ground damage assessments.
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Officers from the Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department visited the affected areas — including Sunusiphai and Phubala — to assess the scale of destruction.
Soibam Sushila Chanu, District Officer of Horticulture and Soil Conservation, confirmed the inspections were being carried out under the directive of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and under the supervision of the department's Commissioner and Director.
"Since yesterday and the day before yesterday, there has been heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorms, and we are assessing the affected areas," she said.
Preliminary assessments indicate that more than 30 hectares of agricultural land in Bishnupur district have been damaged by the hailstorm.
Farmers in the Sunusiphai area had cultivated crops including pumpkin, watermelon, muskmelon, and other seasonal vegetables — many of which have been destroyed, according to ward member Wareppam Hemabati.
She said the situation is particularly dire for farmers who had taken bank loans for cultivation and are now uncertain about compensation.
Chanu confirmed that financial assistance will be provided to affected farmers under government schemes for natural calamities.
However, given that officials cannot physically reach every affected field, she urged farmers to document the damage themselves. "I request farmers through the media to take photographs of their damaged fields along with the farmer present and ensure the photos include the GPS location. These should then be submitted to my office for verification," she said.
Some farmers expressed dissatisfaction over the expected compensation amounts, even as officials assured them of relief under existing government schemes.
The hailstorm also caused structural damage to around ten houses in the Thanga Assembly Constituency of Bishnupur district.
One resident, Oinam Suhodeva from Thanga, said his home was damaged at around 2 am during the storm — and the family only discovered the extent of the destruction the following morning.
"Most of the walls of my house were made of GI sheets, and they were badly damaged," he said.
Officials from the SDO office visited Thanga and distributed immediate relief materials including rice, pulses, and cooking oil.
The local MLA also visited the affected area, providing Rs 10,000 in cash and three bundles of GI sheets to assist with repairs.
Authorities are continuing their damage assessment across affected villages as farmers and residents wait for further government relief and compensation.