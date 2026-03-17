Hailstorm Damages 30+ Hectares of Farmland, Houses in Manipur

Officers from the Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department visited the affected areas — including Sunusiphai and Phubala — to assess the scale of destruction.

Soibam Sushila Chanu, District Officer of Horticulture and Soil Conservation, confirmed the inspections were being carried out under the directive of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and under the supervision of the department's Commissioner and Director.

"Since yesterday and the day before yesterday, there has been heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorms, and we are assessing the affected areas," she said.