Meghalaya CM Reviews Hailstorm Damage as Heavy Winds and Rain Hit Shillong, Tura and Baghmara

Several areas in Meghalaya, including parts of Shillong, Nongstoin, Tura, and Baghmara, were impacted by heavy winds and rainfall over the weekend, prompting Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to convene a review meeting on Sunday to assess damage and direct relief efforts.

Sangma held discussions with the Chief Secretary, the Commissioner and Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, and Deputy Commissioners from across the state.

"Directions were issued to closely monitor the situation on the ground, ensure immediate relief and assistance to affected households, and restore and maintain essential utilities at the earliest," Sangma wrote in a social media post following the meeting.

State disaster management authorities said additional manpower has been mobilised to restore normalcy across affected areas.

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