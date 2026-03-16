Meghalaya CM Reviews Hailstorm Damage as Heavy Winds and Rain Hit Shillong, Tura and Baghmara

Several areas in Meghalaya, including parts of Shillong, Nongstoin, Tura, and Baghmara, were impacted by heavy winds and rainfall over the weekend, prompting Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to convene a review meeting on Sunday to assess damage and direct relief efforts.
Sangma held discussions with the Chief Secretary, the Commissioner and Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, and Deputy Commissioners from across the state.
"Directions were issued to closely monitor the situation on the ground, ensure immediate relief and assistance to affected households, and restore and maintain essential utilities at the earliest," Sangma wrote in a social media post following the meeting.
State disaster management authorities said additional manpower has been mobilised to restore normalcy across affected areas.
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Separately, an advisory issued by East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner and DDMA Chairperson R M Kurbah warned of continued severe weather in the district from March 15 to 19, based on IMD forecasts.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph, heavy rainfall, and hail are likely at isolated places on March 15. Similar conditions with winds of 30 to 40 kmph are expected on March 16, while thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecast at isolated locations on March 17. Thunderstorms and lightning are anticipated at isolated places on March 18 and 19.
Residents have been urged to secure loose objects such as tin sheets, bricks, and signboards that could be dislodged by strong winds, and to switch off electrical appliances during lightning.
Authorities also cautioned residents to remain vigilant during heavy rainfall due to the risk of flash floods, particularly near rivers and streams. Citizens have been advised not to venture near water bodies, avoid walking through moving water, and stay away from streams, drains, culverts, rivers, and waterfalls.