Havildar killed during anti-drug op in Manipur; 6 militants held, arms cache seized

IMPHAL: A Manipur Police havildar was killed after being brutally attacked by a drug trafficker during an anti-narcotics operation, while security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition and arrested six militants from different districts of the state, officials said on Thursday. A police official said that a team of the Commando Unit (CDO) of Thoubal district detained two persons on Wednesday based on specific Intelligence inputs regarding illicit drug trafficking activities.

During the operation, one of the detainees, identified as Md. Naobi alias Mahil (25), reportedly attacked Havildar Suresh Singh of the 4th Battalion of the Manipur Rifles (IRB) with a knife, inflicting fatal injuries.

Following the attack, the accused managed to flee from the spot along with the other detainee. The injured police personnel was immediately evacuated to the District Hospital in Thoubal, where doctors declared him brought dead late on Wednesday night.

Following intensive search operations launched by the police, the prime accused, Md. Naobi alias Mahil, was arrested by Thoubal District Police on Thursday.

Further search operations are continuing, and an investigation into the incident is underway, the official said.

The slain havildar was attached to the CDO unit of the Thoubal district police. The Manipur Police Commando Unit (CDO) is an elite and specialised tactical wing of the state police force. Commonly referred to as CDO personnel, its members are deployed for rapid response duties, counter-insurgency operations, anti-drug campaigns, and maintenance of law and order across various districts of the state. Meanwhile, in separate operations, security forces arrested six militants belonging to different insurgent outfits from Chandel and Imphal East districts. (IANS)

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