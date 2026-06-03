Manipur Police apprehend six people linked to militant cadres

IMPHAL: Manipur Police apprehended six persons linked to extortion and insurgent groups, two individuals for possession of suspected brown sugar, and four alleged illegal liquor sellers during a series of intelligence-based operations conducted across the state on Monday, officials said.

During separate operations in Imphal East district, security forces arrested two alleged extortionists identified as active cadres of the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF)/ People's Liberation Army (PLA). The individuals were apprehended from different locations in the district for their alleged involvement in extortion-related activities.

In another operation, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from the office complex of the CDO Imphal West at Minuthong. The arrested individual was identified as Bramhacharimayum Sana Sharma alias Ibungo alias Manisana (38), a resident of Mayang Imphal.

Security forces also arrested two persons near CMC Hospital in Koirengei and seized 1.425 kg of suspected brown sugar, including the weight of the carry bag, along with a scooter.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police apprehended four persons from different locations within Imphal city for allegedly selling liquor illegally. A large quantity of illicit liquor was recovered during the operation. As per the press note," search operations and area domination exercises are continuing in fringe and vulnerable areas across several districts to maintain law and order and curb criminal activities." (ANI)

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