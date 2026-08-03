Healthy, drug-free youth key to achieving Viksit Bharat @2047: Manipur CM

NEW DELHI/IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday said that the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 can be realised only through a healthy, disciplined and drug-free youth, stressing the need for collective efforts to protect young people from the menace of substance abuse and build a stronger nation.

The Chief Minister on Sunday virtually attended the nationwide launch of the “Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the event with a nationwide virtual interaction with youth across the country from New Delhi.

Addressing the function, held at the auditorium of Manipur University, Khemchand Singh urged the young people of Manipur to actively participate in nation-building by staying away from drugs and contributing positively towards the development of the state and the country. The programme was organised by the NSS Cell, Manipur University in collaboration with the State NSS Cell under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Prime Minister, during the nationwide virtual interaction, said that as the nation has set the goal of a Viksit Bharat, it is imperative that the country’s youth remain physically and mentally fit, brimming with self-confidence, and permanently steer clear of destructive habits like drugs.

He also urged every citizen, especially the youth, to join this movement.

Recalling the period when drug abuse was at its peak, CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh, in his address at the Manipur University function, shared that he consciously chose to remain away from narcotic substances, which enabled him to dedicate himself to public service. He encouraged the youth to make similar choices and become responsible citizens capable of leading Manipur towards a brighter future.

Expressing concern over the increasing incidence of substance abuse, the Chief Minister said that interactions with various NGOs revealed disturbing instances of organised networks supplying drugs to young people, even through various means. He assured that the government remains committed to intensifying its fight against drug trafficking and protecting the youth from the harmful effects of narcotics.

Highlighting the state’s strategic importance under the Act East Policy, the Chief Minister stated that Manipur is poised to become the gateway to Southeast Asia. He informed that the government is working towards completion and utilisation of the railway network to Imphal by December 2028, which will further strengthen connectivity, trade and economic opportunities extending towards Moreh and neighbouring countries.

He emphasised that such opportunities can only be fully realised if the younger generation remains free from the menace of drugs. The Chief Minister further stressed that peace is the foundation of development.

Referring to the unprecedented ethnic crisis that has affected the state over the past three years, he appealed to all communities to move forward with mutual understanding and work collectively towards restoring lasting peace. He reiterated that the Government will ensure justice against those responsible for acts of violence while continuing efforts to bridge the trust deficit among communities and facilitate free and secure movement across the State.

Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University, Prof. R.K. Hemakumar Singh, also addressed the gathering and urged students to honour the anti-drug pledge taken during the programme by becoming ambassadors of awareness in their localities, schools and colleges. He called upon the youth to work collectively towards building a drug-free society. A pledge for a drug-free India was also administered during the programme, reaffirming the commitment of participants to stay away from intoxicants and spread awareness against substance abuse. (IANS)

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