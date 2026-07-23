After Three Turbulent Years, Manipur Is Slowly Returning to Peace and Normalcy: CM Singh

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said on Wednesday that the state has endured an extremely challenging period over the past three years, with the prolonged unrest severely disrupting the lives and livelihoods of its people, while expressing confidence that peace, stability and normalcy are gradually returning.

He added that the prolonged crisis has caused financial and mental hardships to the common people to a great extent.

The Chief Minister has attended the distribution programme of welfare schemes for beneficiaries, implemented by the Manipur Social Welfare Department.

The programme, held at the City Convention Centre in Imphal involved benefits worth Rs 91.66 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Singh said that to address the financial difficulties faced by the people, the state government has taken up various initiatives to provide assistance.

“This has been done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the guidance of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman,” the Chief Minister noted.

Expressing confidence, Chief Minister Singh said that he hoped that the distribution of these benefits would provide some relief to the people.

Speaking on the development of the state, the Chief Minister said that peace and hard work are necessary.

He urged people from all communities living in the state to consider themselves as Manipuris and to contribute towards making Manipur a better state. Delivering the Presidential speech, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said that in recent years many families in the state have faced great hardship. “Women, children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, widows, and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have faced the greatest burden,” he said. (IANS)

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