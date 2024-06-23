Hindu College to launch skill training in fragrance formulations for Manipur women

NEW DELHI: The Hindu College, in collaboration with the Government of Manipur, is set to conduct an intensive Skill Training in Fragrance Formulations for Wellness Products under the mentorship of Justice Gita Mittal Committee.

This initiative has been organized in partnership with Ultra International Limited and CSIR-CIMAP, Lucknow. The training program is designed to empower distressed women from Manipur by equipping them with skill sets that help them look at self-employment avenues and become entrepreneurs in their state. Principal Hindu College Professor Anju Srivastava said that from June 24 to July 14, Hindu College will host a group of 30 women from Manipur for the Skill Training in Fragrance Formulations program. Chief Secretary of Manipur Vineet Joshi will inaugurate this event as the Chief Guest.

She further added the curriculum includes comprehensive modules on the extraction of essential oils from herbs and plants, as well as the creation of perfumes, candles, and soaps using these oils. The program aims to provide both theoretical knowledge and practical experience through structured sessions and industrial visits.

The training will encompass special lecture sessions on various introductory aspects related to fragrances. Each lecture session will last four hours, covering topics such as the definition and history of fragrances, their role in everyday life, fragrance classification, and sustainable fragrance design. Detailed sessions will also focus on India's context in the fragrance industry and the principles of green chemistry and sustainability.

Upon completion, these women will implement their skills in real-world settings. Ultra International Limited, as an industrial partner, will support the establishment of a fragrance unit in Imphal and commit to purchasing the products created. (ANI)

