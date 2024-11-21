IFFI 2024: Three Filmmakers From Manipur Serve As Juries In Asia’s Biggest Film Festival

IMPHAL: Three eminent filmmakers from Manipur have brought pride and hope to their community by serving as juries at the prestigious 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Asia’s largest film event, amidst the ongoing tension in the state.

Renowned filmmaker Borun Thokchom is part of the esteemed International Cinema selection committee, while National Award-winning filmmaker Ronel Haobam serves on the jury for the non-feature film Indian Panorama.

The Indian Panorama has appointed renowned filmmaker Oinam Gautam as a jury member for the feature film category.

The festival, which began on November 20 and will continue until November 28, showcases global cinematic excellence, featuring 180 international films from 81 countries. This year’s edition includes a special segment on Goan films, attracting celebrated filmmakers from across the globe.