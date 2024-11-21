Manipur’s Hill Districts To Receive Rs. 104.66 Crore For Healthcare Improvement From Centre

IMPHAL: To improve healthcare facilities in Manipur’s hill districts, the Union Government has issued a financial assistance of Rs. 104.66 crore.

Advanced medical services will be made available in rural locations including Chandel, Ukhrul, Jiribam, Senapati, and Tamenglong with the use of this fund.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, and DoNER Minister J M Scindia were all hailed by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for their assistance in boosting the state’s medical facilities.

The authorized sum will be utilized to establish critical healthcare facilities in these underprivileged locations, such as CT and MRI scans, intensive care unit services, and super-specialty care. Additionally, Singh emphasized that healthcare has been redefined in the region by the functioning of Churachandpur Medical College and highlighted its benefits.