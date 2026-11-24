Imphal: NorthEast United FC will face Sporting Club Delhi in Manipur's first-ever Indian Super League (ISL) match on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal.

The 7:30 PM IST kick-off brings top-flight football to the state and gives five Manipur-born NorthEast United players an opportunity to play in their home region.

The fixture represents a first for Manipur, which will host an ISL match for the first time. NorthEast United FC, also known as the Highlanders, will temporarily move away from their Guwahati base to play in Imphal.

The match is being organised alongside the Sangai Festival in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Manipur.

For NorthEast United, the occasion also carries a strong local connection, with five Manipur-born players in the squad. The fixture gives those players an opportunity to represent their club in front of a home-state audience.

NorthEast United defender Soraisham Dinesh Singh expressed excitement and optimism about playing in his hometown.The opportunity gives Dinesh a chance to feature in a top-flight fixture in his home region, adding a personal dimension to Manipur's first ISL match.

NorthEast United enter the fixture in third place with 11 points, following a 0–1 defeat against FC Goa. Sporting Club Delhi occupy fourth position with eight points and arrive on a four-match unbeaten run.

The standings make the contest an important fixture for both sides as they look to improve their positions.

However, the historical head-to-head record favours Sporting Club Delhi, who lead NorthEast United 7–3, with three matches ending in draws.

NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali addressed the team's mindset following their recent match. His comments come after the Highlanders' 0–1 loss to FC Goa, with the team now preparing for a special fixture away from their usual Guwahati setting.

The match also offers Benali's side an opportunity to respond on a historic occasion for the club and Manipur. Beyond the fixture itself, the visit has opened discussions about establishing a future football academy there.

NorthEast United CEO Mandar Tamhane and owner and co-founder John Abraham are among the club's key figures associated with the initiative.

The possibility of a state football academy adds a longer-term dimension to the club's engagement with Manipur.

For now, the immediate focus remains Tuesday's encounter against Sporting Club Delhi, with five local players set to feature in a landmark occasion for the state.