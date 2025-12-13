Inclusive, sustainable development of Manipur a national priority: President Murmu

IMPHAL: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the Centre has been working closely with local leaders, civil society organizations and various communities to ensure the inclusive and sustainable development of Manipur.

Addressing a function after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of several developmental projects in the Naga tribal-inhabited Senapati district, the President said the government is committed to ensuring that development reaches every corner of the country.

She said that special attention has been given to accelerating development in remote tribal regions.

President Murmu said that Manipur's strength lies in its diversity, culture, languages and traditions. "The hills and the valley have always complemented each other like two sides of the same beautiful land. I urge all communities to continue supporting the efforts for peace, understanding and reconciliation," she said.

The President said the government recognizes the aspirations of the people of Manipur and prioritizes the dignity, security and growth opportunities of the tribal communities, ensuring their greater participation in the nation's progress.

Referring to the PM JANMAN (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan) scheme, she expressed confidence that the initiatives under the mission would further improve the lives of tribal communities, especially the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

The PM JANMAN scheme, launched in November 2023 by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, aims to uplift the socio-economic conditions of PVTGs by providing essential facilities, bridging development gaps, and ensuring the reach of basic services such as housing, clean drinking water, healthcare, education, and connectivity.

It covers 75 PVTG communities across 18 states and one union territory, with interventions spanning nine ministries to provide benefits like solar power, mobile towers, roads and skill training.

President Murmu noted that the Maram Naga tribe is the only PVTG community in Manipur. "I understand with full empathy your concerns and your desire for a peaceful and prosperous future. I reiterate the Government of India's commitment to the well-being and progress of the people of Manipur, including those in the tribal regions. Let us continue working together for a peaceful and prosperous Manipur," she said.

She added that the projects inaugurated on Friday would further strengthen security, education and healthcare facilities and improve community infrastructure in the region. In recent years, she said, the hill districts of Manipur have benefited from focused investments in national highways, rural roads, healthcare facilities, drinking water and electricity supply, and educational infrastructure. (IANS)

