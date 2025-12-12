President Murmu Pays Floral Tributes on 86th Nupi Lal Day in Imphal

Earlier in the day, President Murmu visited the Shree Govindaji Temple at Palace Compound, located about 2 km from the memorial, and offered prayers. She is scheduled to travel to the Senapati district later to interact with members of the Maram Naga community and inaugurate several developmental projects.

Manipur has been grappling with violence since May 2023, with clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities leaving at least 260 people dead and thousands displaced. The State remains under President’s Rule.

During her visit, President Murmu also met a group of Internally Displaced Persons in Imphal. She assured them that the Government stands firmly with them and is committed to addressing their needs. She said efforts are underway to ensure the safety of their homes, the restoration of their livelihoods, and a secure future for their children. She also urged the affected families to uphold peace and strengthen harmony as the State works towards long-term stability and prosperity.