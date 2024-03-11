Indian Army celebrates International Women’s Day with Moreh villagers in Manipur

Imphal: Indian Army Column conducted a lecture on Feminine Hygiene, Breast Self Examination for cancer and Importance of Contraceptives for the women and girls of D Monaphai, T Simol and New Laikot villages of Moreh, Manipur. It is observed that there is a stigma attached to the manastrual cycles of girls and related disease. The lecture was conducted after duly identifying the requirements of the village women. The medical lecture primarily focused on addressing the importance of Menstrual hygiene in rural areas, advocating a healthy way of living, early prevention of gynaecological diseases associated with poor hygiene, reducing myths and misconceptions about Menstrual habits and practices. The lecture also focused on ensuring overall women's reproductive organs and physical well-being by including wide range of topics on Menstrual hygiene, benefits of using sanitary pads, management of pre-menstrual symptoms, proper disposal of sanitary pads and counselling for healthier lifestyle practices.

In addition to this, basic knowledge of breast self examination for lumps or swellings and importance of Contraceptives to provide better family planning practices were discussed with all the women to ensure a healthier lifestyle for women. 36 women of varied age groups participated in the lecture and a healthy post-lecture discussion for negating myths and stereotypes related to Menstrual hygiene was also conducted. The local elderly and the community expressed their deep satisfaction and gratitude for the thoughtful initiative by the Indian Army on International Women's Day.

Also Read: Manipur: Indian Army Officer Kidnapped From Residence