Manipur: Indian Army Officer Kidnapped From Residence

IMPHAL: In a sensational turn of events, an Indian Army officer was allegedly kidnapped from his residence in Thoubal district of Manipur on Friday.

The officer was identified as Konsam Kheda Singh, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) residing in Charangpat Mamang Leikei.

As per reports, Singh was on leave from duty when some miscreants forcibly entered his home at around 9 am and abducted him in a vehicle.

The motive behind the abduction is suspected to be related to extortion, as the family had previously received threats of this nature.