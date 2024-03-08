Manipur: Indian Army Officer Kidnapped From Residence

IMPHAL: In a sensational turn of events, an Indian Army officer was allegedly kidnapped from his residence in Thoubal district of Manipur on Friday.
The officer was identified as Konsam Kheda Singh, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) residing in Charangpat Mamang Leikei.
As per reports, Singh was on leave from duty when some miscreants forcibly entered his home at around 9 am and abducted him in a vehicle.
The motive behind the abduction is suspected to be related to extortion, as the family had previously received threats of this nature.
Following the incident, the security agencies initiated a coordinated search operation to rescue the abducted JCO.
Currently, all vehicles travelling on National Highway 102 are being checked as part of the ongoing operation.
Earlier in February, over 200 armed individuals forcefully entered the resident of Additional SP, IW, Moirangthem Amit, and abducted him along with his escort.
They were later rescued from the Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikei area and were rushed to Raj Medicity for medical assistance.
The armed miscreants also damaged the property at the SP’s residence. Following the attack, additional security forces rushed to the spot resulting in police action.
Two individuals were injured in the attack. The victims have been identified as Rabinash Moirangthem, 24 years old, son of M. Ranjan from Kwakeithel Akham Leikai, and Kangujam Bhimsen, 20 years old, living with K. Abosana in Khongman Bashikhong.
Both the injured have been rushed to JNIMS Hospital in Porompat for medical treatment.
Security forces conducted search operations and increased presence in the outskirts and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts.
During the search operations, the following items were found in Imphal East district: one 7.65mm pistol, one 8mm bolt action rifle, one 9mm CMG with magazine, three 2-inch mortar shells that had already been fired, four 2-inch mortar bombs, six No36 hand grenades, and one Rs Motorola.
