Indian Army defuses 8 IEDs in Imphal East district of Manipur

KOHIMA: In a swift and decisive joint operation, the Army, in collaboration with Manipur Police, successfully detected and defused eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the Saichang Itham area of the Imphal East district of Manipur, averting a major tragedy in the region.

Acting on specific information, the Army column swiftly responded and, with the expertise of the Bomb Disposal Team, neutralised IEDs weighing approximately 33 kg. This prompt action averted major incidents that were placed on the radar of security forces and other commuters. The area is largely being used by the farmers and cattle grazers in Moirangpurel and Itham villages of Imphal East. The recovery has dealt a severe blow to the nefarious design of inimical elements planning to undertake subversive activities in the region, a press release said.

Also Read: Manipur: Major Arms Cache Seized in Kakching District by Combined Security Forces (sentinelassam.com)