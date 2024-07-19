Manipur: Major Arms Cache Seized in Kakching District by Combined Security Forces

IMPHAL: In a significant security operation on Thursday a joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and local police officers unearthed a substantial cache of arms and ammunition in the Khongyam Heirikokthong area, located under Wangoo Police Station in Kakching district Manipur. The operation, conducted between 8:00 AM and 10:30 AM. It marked notable success in ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms trafficking in the region.

The combined team consisting of BSF 131-G Coy. The CDO Unit Kakching and officers from the Wangoo Police Station carried out meticulously planned search operation. During the raid, they uncovered a wide array of weaponry. The related materials reflected the extensive scale of the seizure.

Among the items seized were one carbine equipped with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition two air gun pistols and nine .36 HE hand grenades. The team also discovered four .36 detonators and a para 2-inch mortar shell. They found a HE 2-inch shell bomb and country-made shell. Additionally, they found 48 empty cases of 7.62mm SLR ammunition. They also found 13 stun shells. There were six tear smoke shells five strenger cartridges, three anti-riot double blasts and two 12-bore cartridges.

The operation yielded other crucial items. These included one Insas LMG magazine. Other items included were two Baofeng radios with batteries three bulletproof vests and two camouflage shirts (half and full sleeve). They also found a pair of leather boots, 24 empty .303 ammunition cases and twelve empty AK rifle cases. Also among the items were one LN key six tear smoke bombs, one high-quality Myanmar bag and one white crystal sugar bag.

Following the seizure case has been registered at the Wangoo Police Station to facilitate further investigation into the source and intended use of the recovered arms and ammunition. The operation highlights the ongoing vigilance. These efforts address illegal arms trade and ensure regional safety.

The successful raid is expected to disrupt local arms supply networks and contribute to maintaining order in the region. Authorities have vowed to continue their stringent efforts to combat illegal activities. They aim to secure the area from further threats.