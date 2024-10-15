Indian Army flags off 10 day 'National Integration Tour' for 9 youth ambassador from Manipur

IMPHAL: In its continuous efforts to engage and inspire youth, Indian Army has undertaken a comprehensive 10-day “National Integration Tour”, under Operation Sadbhavana for nine Youth Ambassadors from Manipur from October 14 to October 23. The tour was flagged-off by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Red Shield Division on October 14 from Koirengei in Imphal East district of Manipur. The tour is scheduled to visit and explore Kolkata, Tawang and Shillong, while experiencing the rich cultural heritage & diversity of the region. The tour will be visiting the Army establishments in these cities.

The youth ambassadors will visit the iconic Victoria Memorial, participate in a Heritage Walk at Fort William, and tour the HQ Eastern Command. At Tawang, they will be visiting Sela Pass, Sela Lake, Tawang Monastery and Madhuri Lake and will pay tribute at BumLa and Tawang War Memorial in honour of the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1962 Indo-China War.

The last phase of the tour will be in Shillong, where the group will visit scenic places various places of interest in the heart of Meghalaya. The group is scheduled to meet Governor of Meghalaya before its culmination on October 23 at Imphal, stated a press release.

