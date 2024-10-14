Nagaland Minority Tribal Body Expresses Concerns Regarding RIIN

Kohima: The Association of Indigenous Minority Tribes of Nagaland has expressed concerns regarding the implementation of the Registration of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) by the state government recently.

Addressing a press meet, the Association of Indigenous Minority Tribes of Nagaland expressed concerns over the implementation of the Registration of Indigenous inhabitants of Nagaland. The Association represents the Kuki, Garo, Kachari, and Mikir tribes in the state. The state government issued an order on September 20, focusing on enumerating only the four minority tribes under the new RIIN procedures.

Office holders of the organisation clarified their position during the press meet, stating that while they support the implementation of RIIN, they oppose the selective targeting of their tribes. "We are not against RIIN," said the president adding that "but we question why only the four minority tribes are singled out for the enumeration process. We believe all tribes should go through this process together"

Association of Indigenous Minority Tribes of Nagaland had previously asked the state government to review the order. The leaders expressed disappointment over the lack of response from the government, which they said has led to misunderstandings among other tribes, many of whom believe the four minority groups are against RIIN "This is not true at all" Singair clarified. "We are with RIIN, but we seek equal treatment for all tribes Addressing the sensitivity of their position as minority tribes” he said, adding, "When you are a minority, you become very sensitive. The people of our tribes have become apprehensive, wondering why we are being singled out."