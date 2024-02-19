Indian Army launches skill development initiative for women in Manipur

Bishnupur: The Indian Army initiated a Women Empowerment Program at Phougakchao village in the Bishnupur district of Manipur in collaboration with the State Handicraft Department. The joint effort aims to provide women in Phougakchao and adjoining areas with comprehensive training in handloom weaving.

The Indian Army facilitated the collection of handlooms from Narainsena, Nambol and Imphal. Stores were provisioned for the women of the far-flung villages, despite the unrest in the region. The initiative saw the participation of 35 women from local villages, which is likely to increase subsequently.

Ranjan Wahengam, SDC Kumbi and Pukhrambam Rakeshchand, SDC, jointly handed over a cheque for Rs 35,000 to the women to foster their skills. Rabi of the state handicraft department supported the initiative and handed over the yarn for the project.

Officials also informed that the Manipur State Handicraft Department will provide a platform for finished products through its outlets.

This collaborative effort of the Indian Army and State Handicraft Department will assist in preserving traditional handicrafts by creating sustainable and empowering economic opportunities for women in the region.

The Indian Army is committed to contributing to nation-building through development in the region, despite the challenges posed by the security situation in the region. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam: NABARD organized a skill development programmes at TRTC, Jorhat Extension Centre