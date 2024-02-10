Assam: NABARD organized a skill development programmes at TRTC, Jorhat Extension Centre

JORHAT: With the objective to cater the skills of the youth of the North Eastern Region and to compete with the recent technical development of the industries, National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD), RO Guwahati, Assam has sponsored Skill Development Programmes (SDPs) on assistant electrician, computer hardware and networking, shielded metal arc welding, plumber general and field-technician of other home appliances which is implemented by Tool Room & Training Centre (TRTC), Guwahati at TRTC, Jorhat Extension Centre, Rajabari w.e.f. November 16, 2023.

The SDPs on assistant electrician and computer hardware and networking were concluded on January 23, 2024. The valediction ceremony was organized at TRTC, Jorhat Extension Centre on February 5 and the appointment letters were distributed to 30 successfully placed trainees of the concluded programmes till February 5 by Mantu Das, District Development Manager, NABARD (Jorhat &Majuli) in presence of Kamal Chandra Kumar, H.O.D Training, TRTC, Guwahati, Jyotsana Brijwal, LDM, PNB, Jorhat, Sidhartha Protim Bortamuli, Marketing Superintendent, DI&CC, Jorhat and successful entrepreneurs from Jorhat, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: Final photo electoral roll published

Also Watch: