Indian Army-led forces destroy 10 illegal bunkers in Manipur

Imphal: The Indian Army, in a joint operation with other security agencies, destroyed ten illegally set up bunkers and firing positions in Manipur's Jalenbung Hills and Thoyee Heights, officials said on Thursday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat stated that, as part of ongoing operations along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2), joint security forces led by the Army's Red Shield Division launched coordinated area domination patrols in the Jalenbung Hills and Thoyee Heights. The operation aimed to maintain security and prevent the re-establishment of hostile infrastructure.

He said the mission involved two joint columns comprising personnel from the Indian Army, Central Armed Police Forces, and Manipur Police. These teams conducted operations on both sides of the National Highway simultaneously.

In the Jalenbung Hills, a systematic sweep identified and destroyed multiple bunkers that had been dismantled but later rebuilt. A total of five such bunkers were destroyed in this area, the spokesman said.

At the same time, in Thoyee Heights, several bunkers located along the Mahadev Hills and surrounding areas were identified. Five bunkers that had previously been dismantled and later repaired were also destroyed during the operation.

Lt Col Rawat confirmed that, overall, ten illegally constructed bunkers were dismantled in the coordinated action. He added that the operation reflects the continued, coordinated resolve of security forces to prevent the re-establishment of hostile firing positions, while ensuring peace and stability in the region through sustained efforts.

Meanwhile, a statement from Manipur Police said that search operations and area domination exercises are continuing in fringe and vulnerable areas across multiple districts. Authorities ensured the movement of 116 vehicles carrying essential supplies along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37). Strict security measures have been implemented at all vulnerable locations, and security convoys are being provided along sensitive stretches to ensure safe, uninterrupted movement. (IANS)

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