One RPF/PLA cadre held, bunkers destroyed in Manipur security operations

Imphal: Manipur Police on Monday apprehended RPF/PLA active cadre from Rupnagar under Lanka Police Station in Hojai district of Assam, an official statement said.
As per the statement, the arrest were made during a joint operation with Assam Police.
The arrested has been identified as Hodam Romen Singh alias Naobi (39), a resident of Jiribam.
Police said he was involved in extortion activities and is a co-accused in a case registered at Jiribam police station.
"On 13.04.2026, Manipur Police assisted by Assam Police arrested one, Hodam Romen Singh alias Naobi (39) of Kamranga, Jiribam A/P Dibong Awang Leikai (Sanakhong), Jiribam, from Rupnagar under Lanka-PS, Hojai district, Assam. The arrestee, an extortionist RPF/PLA active cadre is a co accused in a case registered at Jiribam-PS," Manipur Police wrote on X.
In a parallel crackdown, security forces destroyed four bunkers in the Mongkot Chepu village area under Litan police station in Ukhrul district.
Around 35 empty cases were recovered from the site.
Two more individuals were arrested from Thoubal district for their alleged links with the KCP (Ibungo Ngangom) outfit. They were identified as Elangbam Surjit Singh, a havildar attached to Kakching CDO, and Maibam Ronaldo.
A service pistol along with 10 rounds of 9 mm ammunition was seized from Surjit Singh.
Meanwhile, a search operation carried out between Tingpibung and Leplen villages under Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district led to the recovery of a cache of arms and communication equipment. These included five country-made firearms, three pumpi guns, a hand grenade, live ammunition, several empty cases of different calibres, and radio sets.
The operations were part of sustained efforts to check militant activity and maintain law and order in the region.