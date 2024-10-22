Indian Army Organizes Commemorative Event Honoring 1962 Sino-India War Heroes in Manipur

Kohima: The Indian Army organized a befitting commemorative program at Khurkul in Imphal West District and Bethel High School in Moreh, Tengnoupal District of Manipur on Sunday to pay homage to the gallant actions of the soldiers who laid down their lives while guarding the nation during the Sino-India War of 1962, Ministry of Defence, Manipur, Nagaland and Southern Arunachal Pradesh said in a press release.

The event was conducted with to ignite a sense of patriotism and reverence for the Indian Armed Forces.

The program commenced with a solemn tribute to the bravehearts by lighting a lamp. A comprehensive presentation highlighting the historical significance of the day recounting the valiant saga and inspiring stories of the heroes in the true tradition upholding the ethos of the Indian Army.

The audience comprising of young students were encouraged to draw inspiration from the gallant actions and selfless service for the motherland.

The Indian Army has also commenced a month-long series of commemorative events marking the 62nd Walong Day.

The commemoration began on October 17 and will continue until November 14, 2024, honouring the indomitable spirit, sacrifice, and courage of the heroes who defended the nation’s eastern front during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

This year’s commemoration promises a vibrant mix of activities aimed at engaging local communities and honouring the memory of the fallen heroes. The meticulously planned events include white water rafting, motorcycle rallies, bicycle rallies, battlefield treks, adventure treks, and a half marathon, all reflecting the adventurous spirit of the Indian Army in the rugged terrain of Arunachal Pradesh.

Additionally, medical and veterinary camps will be conducted to extend much-needed support to remote villages, further strengthening the bond between the Army and the local population.

The culmination of these events will take place on Walong Day, November 14, with the inauguration of the newly renovated Walong War Memorial, a symbol of honour and respect for the brave hearts who laid down their lives for the nation. The day will be marked by a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, an evocative battle narration, and performances by traditional Mishmi and Meyor dancers, capturing the cultural essence of the region. (ANI)

