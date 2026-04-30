Inter-state drug module busted in Manipur; opium worth over Rs 3 crore seized

IMPHAL: Security forces have arrested two drug peddlers from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and seized 51 kilograms of opium valued at over Rs three crore in Manipur, officials said on Wednesday, dismantling an inter-state trafficking module linked to Myanmar.

A police official stated that security personnel intercepted a truck carrying contraband opium at Leingangpokpi village in Jiribam district along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37). The occupants of the vehicle were apprehended on the spot. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sukhvinder Singh (30), a resident of Mari Udhoke in Punjab, and Sandeep Singh Tilno (41), a resident of Gudiyan Purwa in Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities recovered two carton boxes containing opium weighing 51 kilograms, along with three mobile phones, from their possession. The seized opium is estimated to be worth over Rs three crore in the international market. The truck used for transportation has also been confiscated.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment originated from Myanmar, with Jiribam district believed to be the intended destination. The district shares an inter-state border with southern Assam, which in turn borders Bangladesh. (IANS)

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