Stolen vehicles recovered, opium seized; bunkers destroyed in Manipur operations

As per Manipur Police, a total of six individuals were apprehended in connection with the case. They were identified as Laimuyum Sanatomba Singh (43) from Thoubal district, Md. Anglourung (40) and Chana Jeten Tarao (43) from Chandel district, Kh. Rejoy (36) and Thangreng Leivon (30) from Tengnoupal district, and SK Malting Lamkang (33) from Chandel district.