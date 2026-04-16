Stolen vehicles recovered, opium seized; bunkers destroyed in Manipur operations

Imphal: Manipur Police on Thursday reported multiple operations across the state over the past few days, leading to the recovery of stolen vehicles, seizure of narcotics and illegal liquor, and destruction of bunkers by security forces.
“On 13.04.2026, Manipur Police intercepted six two-wheelers and a four-wheeler that were stolen earlier along with the respective drivers at Pallel CDO Check Post along Chandel Road under Pallel-PS, Kakching district,” the police said in a statement on X.
The recovered vehicles included Honda Activas and a Maruti Suzuki Alto LXI.
As per Manipur Police, a total of six individuals were apprehended in connection with the case. They were identified as Laimuyum Sanatomba Singh (43) from Thoubal district, Md. Anglourung (40) and Chana Jeten Tarao (43) from Chandel district, Kh. Rejoy (36) and Thangreng Leivon (30) from Tengnoupal district, and SK Malting Lamkang (33) from Chandel district.
In a separate operation on April 15, police arrested one Micheal Abonmei (29) from Tamenglong district at Sekmai Nongthonban area under Sekmai police station in Imphal West district.
“On 15.04.2026, Manipur Police arrested one Micheal Abonmei along with 2.039 kgs of opium,” the statement said.
On the same day, security forces destroyed two bunkers in the Zalengbung village area under Litan police station in Ukhrul district.
“Security forces also destroyed two bunkers at Zalengbung village area under Litan-PS, Ukhrul district,” the police added.
Meanwhile, police recovered a sizeable quantity of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and DIC liquor during raids conducted at different locations under Singjamei police station in Imphal West district.
“Manipur Police recovered IMFL and DIC liquor from different locations within the jurisdiction of Singjamei-PS,” the statement said, adding that the seized items included eight 750 ml bottles, four 350 ml bottles of different brands, six bottles of beer, and 130 bottles of DIC liquor.
Further investigation is underway in all the cases, police said.