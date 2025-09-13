Issue in Manipur ongoing for long, good PM going now: Rahul Gandhi

JUNAGADH: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Manipur.

During his visit to Junagadh in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi acknowledged that the turmoil in Manipur has been going on for a long time. He told reporters, “The issue in Manipur has been ongoing for a long time. It is good that he is going there now.” Reiterating his “vote theft” jibe, Gandhi once again alleged that the election mandates in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls were “stolen”. “But the main issue in the country is that of ‘Vote Chori’. The election mandates in Haryana and Maharashtra were stolen. People everywhere are saying ‘Vote Chor’,” he said. Prime Minister PM Modi will visit Manipur on September 13, along with Mizoram, where he will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line project. (ANI)

