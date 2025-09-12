Modi Set To Launch ₹8,500 Crore Development Push in Manipur On September 13

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on Saturday, September 13, to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects totalling ₹8,500 crore, the state government confirmed on Thursday.
Of this, projects worth about ₹7,300 crore will be initiated from the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, a district with majority Kuki population.
Meanwhile, completed infrastructure schemes totalling ₹1,200 crore will be inaugurated in Imphal, the Meitei‑majority capital.
The projects cover multiple sectors including roads, water supply, housing, power, education, and civic amenities.
Key named initiatives include working women’s hostels, Eklavya Residential Schools, projects under the Smart City Mission, Manipur Infotech Development, and others.
This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Manipur since the ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis in May 2023 .Ahead of the visit, security has been tightened. In particular, air‑guns have been banned in Churachandpur district until further notice.
Officials have also installed billboards and posters throughout the state, and large public gatherings are expected at Kangla Fort (Imphal) and Peace Ground (Churachandpur) during the Prime Minister’s schedule.
Manipur leadership has described the visit and the project launches as a step toward restoring development momentum and trust among all communities in the state.
Also Watch: