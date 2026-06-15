Joint Tribes’ Council demands action over killing of six abducted Naga members in Manipur

IMPHAL: Following the identification of six Naga community members who were abducted and later found dead, Joint Tribes’ Council Convenor Merachao Inka has demanded strict action against those responsible for the killings.

Speaking on the incident, Inka said the situation stemmed from earlier clashes and the exchange of captives between Naga and Kuki groups.

Merachao Inka said, “After the incidents of the ambush that happened on 13th May, kidnapping of the public by Kuki, then subsequently by Naga happened. All the Naga captives and Kuki captives, 14 each, were exchanged. Another 14 Kuki captives were with the Nagas, and 6 Naga captives were with the Kukis.”

He alleged that despite repeated requests, the remaining six Naga captives were not returned.

“When Nagas asked Kukis to exchange those remaining captives, they blatantly denied and said that they do not have any Naga captives with them... Later on, they started calling it a missing persons case. Even our government has started calling it a case of six missing persons,” he said.

Inka further alleged that the Naga side had released Kuki captives in good faith after discussions with the government and Kuki civil society groups.

“After having a lot of talks with the government and the Kuki CSO (Civil Society Organisations), we Nagas agreed to take the first move, and released 14 Kukis without harming them... We expected the same treatment from them, but they returned our 6 brothers’ lifeless bodies. What was given to us were not bodies in a dignified condition... We are not ready to accept those mutilated, decomposed, decayed and fleshed bodies. We are not happy with this...” he said.

Demanding action against those allegedly involved, Inka said, “Therefore, to receive those bodies, we have placed some demands on the government. Those demands are: first, those perpetrators and culprits who are involved in kidnapping innocent people should be arrested. Those involved are members of the women’s society of Leilon Vaiphei, the chief of Lalbai Vaiphei, who gave the order to abduct them, and a Manipur police personnel, Thanggilian. Then they handed them to the KNF(P) (Kuki National Front (Progressive) cadres. The KNF(P) cadres took their lives. They are the murderers.” The Joint Tribes’ Council has urged the government to take immediate steps to identify and arrest all those allegedly involved in the abduction and killings. Authorities have not yet responded to the allegations. (ANI)

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