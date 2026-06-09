Manipur Hostage Crisis: Naga Civil Bodies Slam Government Inaction Over Killings and Kidnappings

Imphal: Apex Naga civil society organisations (CSOs) in Manipur have launched a fierce condemnation against both the state and central administrations, accusing authorities of gross passivity following recent civilian fatalities and a string of unresolved abductions.

The groups have expressed deep outrage over a perceived total breakdown of law and order, highlighting several violent incidents that have pushed public anger to a breaking point.

Severe Escalation and Unresolved Violence

Key grievances fueling the current unrest include:

Targeted Fatalities: The lack of progress in apprehending and punishing the perpetrators behind the recent killings of three Naga civilians and three Thadou church leaders.

Unresolved Hostage Crisis: The continuous captivity of six Naga men who were abducted mid-May, with their current whereabouts remaining entirely unknown to their families.

Highway Vulnerabilities: The increasing frequency of violent ambushes on vital national highways, which have placed civilian drivers and transport workers at extreme risk.

Demands for Systemic Accountability

Naga bodies, including student and tribal councils, have openly challenged the efficacy of nearby security forces who have failed to deter these attacks. They argue that the government's failure to neutralise armed militant groups is actively destabilising the hills and threatening inter-community coexistence.

Representatives have issued stern ultimatums, demanding the immediate, unconditional release of the remaining captives and a complete review or abrogation of active Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreements with militant factions. Leaders have warned that a total collective boycott of the state government will follow if definitive justice is delayed further.