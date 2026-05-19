Key tribal body extends shutdown in Manipur hill districts by 48 hours over hostage issue

IMPHAL: The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), one of the apex organisations of the Kuki community in Manipur, on Sunday extended its total shutdown in the hill areas for another 48 hours in protest against the alleged failure of the government to rescue the detained villagers and fulfil its demands.

Normal life continued to remain badly affected across all Kuki-Zo inhabited areas, especially in Kangpokpi district, after the KIM had called a three-day total shutdown from midnight of May 13 following the killing of three Baptist Church leaders in Kangpokpi district.

KIM Information and Publicity Secretary Janghaolun Haokip said that in view of the continued inaction of the government and the absence of any positive development regarding the charter of demands submitted by the KIM to the Union government on May 14, the organisation has decided to extend the ongoing shutdown.

He said the decision was also prompted by the failure to rescue the Kuki villagers who were allegedly taken hostage in Senapati district. "After thorough deliberation, the Kuki Inpi Manipur has resolved to extend the ongoing 48-hour shutdown for another 48 hours," Haokip said in a statement. According to him, the extended shutdown would come into effect from midnight on Sunday.

The KIM also expressed appreciation to its federating units, Civil Society Organisations, and members of the Kuki-Zo community for their cooperation, solidarity and support during the agitation. "The Kuki Inpi Manipur reiterates that the continued silence and inaction of the authorities in the face of such grave concerns is deeply unfortunate and unacceptable. The government must act with urgency and responsibility before the situation deteriorates further," the statement added. (IANS)

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