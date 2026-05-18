NSCN-IM Alleges Security Forces Supporting Kuki Militants in Manipur

KOHIMA: The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Saturday alleged that security forces in Manipur, while posing as neutral peacekeepers, were protecting Kuki militants and providing them logistical support by land and air to target Naga villages.

Addressing a gathering at Hebron Camp, the main headquarters of the NSCN-IM in Nagaland, during the commemoration of the 75th Naga Plebiscite Day, NSCN-IM Chairman Qhehezu Tuccu alleged that security forces were colluding with what he described as “Kuki narco-terrorists” by dismantling Naga defensive bunkers, killing Naga civilians, burning houses and protecting armed groups targeting Naga villages.

He further alleged that the recent attack on May 13 on three Tangkhul Naga individuals by Myanmar-based Kuki militants raised serious questions about the role of Indian security forces and accused them of allowing cross-border terrorism that inflicted suffering on Naga villagers.

“This blatant act of using Kuki narco-terrorists by the Government of India as proxies is a clear violation of the ceasefire ground rules and international indigenous rights laws,” Tuccu claimed.

The NSCN-IM Chairman said that the Naga political movement and sovereignty struggle remained an enduring legacy and reiterated the organisation’s demand for an honourable political solution recognising the “unique history and rights” of the Nagas.

“Falling into India’s well-crafted political trap can lead to the loss of the God-given freedom and land of the Naga people. Nagas should be cautious about accepting any proposal that compromises Naga rights. The solution does not lie in lucrative economic packages at the expense of sovereignty,” the veteran Naga leader said.

He also accused the Central government of failing to honour the commitments made under the Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015.

“We strongly denounce the Government of India for its duplicity, particularly for betraying the promises made in the historic Framework Agreement, which envisioned a settlement recognising Naga uniqueness but has remained unimplemented,” Tuccu alleged.

The NSCN-IM leader further claimed that outside forces were attempting to occupy ancestral Naga lands without recognising indigenous rights. “Naga territories belong exclusively to the Naga people, and we will defend our God-given land at all costs,” he said. (IANS)

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