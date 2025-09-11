Kuki-Zo apex body welcomes PM Modi; calls his forthcoming Manipur visit a historic, rare occasion

IMPHAL: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribal community in Manipur, on Wednesday warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the state capital Imphal and Churachandpur district on September 13. KZC Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet and General Secretary Thangzamang said that this is a historic and rare occasion, as it comes nearly four decades after the country's Prime Minister last visited the tribal region.

In a jointly signed statement, the KZC Chairman and General Secretary said that the people of the Kuki-Zo community have endured immeasurable hardships over the past years. "More than 250 innocent lives have been lost; over 360 churches and places of worship have been reduced to ashes; more than 7,000 homes have been burnt; and over 40,000 of our people continue to live as displaced persons in relief camps, separated from their ancestral homes," they stated. The statement said that the stark reality is that the Kuki-Zo people have been forcibly separated by the actions and aggression of the majority community in Manipur.

"Despite these grave circumstances, we continue to uphold our faith in the democratic spirit and leadership of India. For years, we have been voicing our demand for complete separation from Manipur, seeking a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with legislature under Article 239A of the Indian Constitution," the KZC said. The apex tribal body said that this demand arises not from convenience, but from necessity, for peace, security, and survival of their people. "As the leader of our great nation, we are confident that the Prime Minister would give due recognition to our voice, our pain, and our aspirations. We place our trust in your leadership to heal our wounds, restore our dignity, and safeguard the future of the Kuki-Zo people," the KZC leaders said. (IANS)

