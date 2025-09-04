Kuki-Zo Council Reopens NH-02 in Manipur as Tripartite Agreement Signed

Imphal: In a major breakthrough, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has announced the reopening of National Highway-02, restoring the free flow of commuters and essential goods in Manipur.

The decision came after a series of discussions between KZC leaders and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials in New Delhi. The council assured full cooperation with central security forces deployed along the highway to maintain peace.

On the same day, the MHA, the Manipur government, and representatives of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) signed a fresh Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement. The re-negotiated pact, effective for one year, carries updated ground rules aimed at ensuring stability.

The agreement reaffirms Manipur’s territorial integrity and emphasizes a negotiated solution for lasting peace. Among the new commitments: KNO and UPF will relocate seven designated camps away from conflict-prone zones, reduce the number of such camps, and store weapons in nearby CRPF or BSF camps. Strict physical verification of cadres will also be carried out to identify and de-list foreign nationals, if any.

A Joint Monitoring Group will supervise adherence to the provisions, with the MHA warning that any violation could lead to a review of the pact.

The reopening of NH-02 ,one of Manipur’s most critical lifelines is expected to ease supply shortages and improve connectivity, offering much-needed relief to citizens while reinforcing efforts to secure peace in the state.