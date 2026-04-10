Kuki-Zo Man Shot in Manipur Buffer Zone, CoTU Calls 24-Hour Kangpokpi Shutdown

Tensions have flared again in Manipur's Kangpokpi district after a Kuki-Zo man was shot and wounded in a designated buffer zone late on the night of April 8, triggering protests and a shutdown call by a tribal organisation.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the fragility of peace efforts in the conflict-hit state.

The shooting took place at around 10 PM at Shantipur — a notified buffer area situated between Gamgiphai in Kangpokpi district and Sekmai in Imphal West district.

Three Kuki-Zo men were present at the location when the incident occurred. One of them sustained a bullet wound to his left arm and was rushed to a hospital in Kangpokpi, where doctors successfully performed surgery to remove the bullet. Medical officials confirmed he is currently stable and under observation, with no immediate threat to his life.

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