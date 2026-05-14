Kuki, Zomi Groups Reaffirm Demand for Union Territory with Legislature in Manipur

IMPHAL: The Kuki National Organisation and the Zomi Reunification Organisation in Manipur have reiterated that their common political goal, adopted after May 3, 2023, remains the demand for a Union Territory with Legislature, and that the position will continue until any further decision is taken.

The Kuki National Organisation, an umbrella body of several Kuki-Zo insurgent groups currently under the Suspension of Operations agreement with the government, and the Zomi Reunification Organisation, a constituent of the United Peoples' Front, which is also under the Suspension of Operations pact, made the announcement in a joint statement issued after a meeting held at the residence of the Zomi Reunification Organisation President.

During the meeting, the Kuki National Organisation and the Zomi Reunification Organisation unanimously resolved not to participate in any programme involving Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh during his proposed visit to Churachandpur, the hill district predominantly inhabited by members of the Kuki-Zo community. The two organisations also decided to closely monitor incidents of communal disharmony allegedly spread through various social media platforms, including Facebook pages.

To address the issue, they constituted a Joint Monitoring Cell comprising the Information and Public Relations Departments of both organisations. According to the statement, the secretaries of the two organisations would jointly supervise and coordinate the Joint Monitoring Cell's operations.

Regarding the issue of the term "Kuki-Zo" as common nomenclature, which the Zomi side reportedly considers unacceptable, the Kuki National Organisation cabinet will first hold internal discussions with leaders who advocate its use.

Following those consultations, the matter would be placed before the two organisations again at their next joint meeting. The statement further said that leaders from the Zomi side suggested using the term "Kuki-Zomi" in recognition of the broader common political movement.

Regarding the proposal to form a Central Working Committee to coordinate and monitor the ongoing political dialogue, the statement said the Zomi Reunification Organisation cabinet would deliberate on the matter internally before placing it again for discussion at the next meeting. (IANS)

Also Read: International Nurses Day 2026 celebrated in Imphal