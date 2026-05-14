International Nurses Day 2026 celebrated in Imphal

IMPHAL: International Nurses Day 2026 was celebrated on Tuesday at the Babina Speciality Hospital in Imphal East District, under the global theme "Our Nurses. Our Future. Empowered Nurses Save Lives."

The programme was organised by Babina Speciality Hospital, Babina Nursing Institute and American Oncology Institute, bringing together healthcare professionals and dignitaries to honour the contribution of nurses in the medical field.

The event was attended by Controller of Examinations, Manipur University, T Shantikumar Singh as the Chief Guest, while Joint Director of Directorate of Health Services, Manipur, Dr. Jubilee Wahengbam attended as the Guest of Honour. The programme was presided over by the CMD of Babina Group of Companies, Dr. Thangjam Dhabali Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Thangjam Dhabali Singh highlighted the importance of International Nurses Day and lauded the dedication of nurses in the healthcare system. He said the day is observed globally to recognise the service of nurses, who form the backbone of medical care delivery.

He noted that nurses play a vital role in patient care with compassion and professionalism while often making personal sacrifices in the line of duty.

"Nurses serve patients with compassion, care, and professionalism while making countless sacrifices in their daily duties," Dhabali Singh said.

He further stated that May 12 is observed as International Nurses Day to mark the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is widely regarded as the founder of modern nursing. He also highlighted her contributions, noting that she devoted her life to serving the sick and injured at a time when nursing was not recognised as a respected profession.

Dhabali Singh said Florence Nightingale's humanitarian work laid the foundation of modern nursing and continues to inspire healthcare workers across the world.

The celebration also acknowledged the invaluable contribution of nurses in strengthening healthcare services and saving lives, reaffirming their central role in the medical ecosystem. (ANI)

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