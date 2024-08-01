Lakshman Prasad Acharya sworn in as Manipur Governor

IMPHAL: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya was sworn in as the Governor of Manipur on Wednesday, a day after he assumed charge in the Gubernatorial post in Guwahati. Acharya (69) took the additional charge of Manipur, replacing Anusuiya Uikey. Manipur High Court Chief Justice Siddharth Mridul administered the oath of office to Acharya at a function in Raj Bhavan, Imphal.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, his Cabinet colleagues, Assembly Speaker Satyabrata Singh, former Chief Ministers O. Ibobi Singh and Radhabinod Koijam, senior civil and security officials, and several dignitaries were present at the swearing-in ceremony. After taking the oath, Governor Acharya received a Rashtriya Salute and inspected a Guard of Honour accorded by Manipur Rifles and India Reserve Battalion. Later, speaking to the media, the new Governor expressed his happiness at being among the people and praised the natural and scenic beauty of Manipur. He prayed for the swift restoration of peace in the state and urged the people to come forward with open minds, cooperate with each other and work together to ensure peace and prosperity for the state of Manipur in the days to come.

Acharya, who was Governor of Sikkim, replaced Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who has been appointed as the Governor of Punjab and administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. A former RSS and BJP member, Acharya, was also a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. (IANS)

