Lilong Constituency MLA extends support to BJP-led govt in Manipur





Imphal: The Lilong Assembly Constituency MLA, Y Antas Khan has officially extended his support to the BJP-led government in Manipur. The independent candidate, Y Antas Khan has further submitted his letter of support to the Governor of Manipur, Nejma Heptulla.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh welcomed Y Antas Khan and tweeted a picture of both. CM Singh tweeted:

"Warmest welcome, Shri Y Antas Khan, Hon'ble MLA, Lilong Assembly Constituency, for extending your support to BJP-led Government in the State. The Government is working with a well-knit strategy to ensure the State's overall development, emphasizing deprived and neglected areas."





Warmest welcome, Shri Y Antas Khan, Hon'ble MLA, Lilong Assembly Constituency, for extending your support to BJP-led Government in the State.



The Government is working with a well-knit strategy to ensure the State's overall development, emphasizing deprived and neglected areas. pic.twitter.com/5jqsUpWBvO — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 26, 2020





Re-polls were conducted in Lilong, Wangjing-Tentha, Saitu and Wangoi constituencies on November 7 following the resignation of the sitting Congress MLAs, who later joined BJP.

Y Antas Khan won the bypolls by defeating another independent candidate, Md Abdul Nasir.

In the Manipur by-elections, a 92 per cent voter turnout was recorded out of the 1,33,136 voters.

In the Manipur bypollls, the BJP candidates wrested the Wangoi, Wangjing-Tentha and Saitu Assembly seats from the Congress while the saffron party nominee Ginsuanhau was elected unopposed from Singhat seat in Churachandpur district on October 22 after Independent nominee Chinlunthang withdrew his candidature.

In the Lilong Assembly, Y. Antas Khan secured 17,106 votes to defeat his Independent rival, Mohammad Abdul Nasir, by 3,078 votes.

After the results were out, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and other BJP leaders congratulated Manipur CM Singh for the party's success in the by-elections.

CM Singh said: "A huge day for BJP in Manipur. We won four out of five seats -- Manipur BJP contested in only four Assembly Constituencies in Manipur Assembly bypoll. Once again, the people of Manipur have shown their trust in principles & ideology of BJP and leadership of Hon'ble PM, ShriNarendraModiji."









Also Read India's arts and culture is incomplete without Assam's arts and culture: Amit Shah

Also Watch Romailo Tihar biday (Farewell) festival celebration in Sonitpur



