Litan violence misinterpreted as communal clash: KSO Ukhrul VP

UKHRUL: Following a recent incident of violence in the Litan village of Manipur's Ukhrul, where miscreants set houses on fire, Vice President of Kuki Students' Organization Ukhrul, Mercy Khongsai, said the incident has been wrongly portrayed as a communal clash.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Khongsai stated that the violence began as a minor scuffle involving three or four intoxicated individuals, but was later misrepresented as a conflict between two communities. She stressed that the incident was not communal in nature and alleged that certain anti-social elements were attempting to give it a divisive narrative.

"What has started as a small scuffle between three or four drunk men has been represented as a clash between two communities, which is very wrong. It is not a communal thing. However, some anti-social elements, or some people with that kind of mindset, are trying to present it as a clash between two communities. Yesterday, we also had a meeting to resolve the problem with the TNL, with the Dy CM as well," Mercy Khongsai said.

Khongsai further alleged that despite the meeting, tensions escalated when some individuals from the Tangkhul side allegedly went on to burn three to four houses. According to her, the discussions failed to reach any resolution.

"However, we could not come to any terms. And it is very disheartening to see right after the meeting, some of the Tankhol people have started burning three, four houses... One small fight between a few drunk people has turned things very ugly, and a lot of people have misinterpreted it as a communal issue between two communities," Mercy Khongsai added.

Meanwhile, Hegin Baite, an eyewitness to the incident, said there was a small quarrel and that the quarrelers were drunk. He stated that it was a minor matter and that peace would prevail; however, the situation escalated after miscreants attacked civilians with stones.

"There was a small quarrel, and the quarrelers were drunk... We thought it was a small matter and peace would prevail... But they escalated the matter and attacked us with stones... They even burnt our house down... We had to cross the river with our family at night... We did not start this," he told ANI. Miscreants set fire to several houses overnight in villages around Litan in Ukhrul district on Monday, as pe officials. (ANI)

