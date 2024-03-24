Lok Sabha Poll: BJP to back allies in Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya

IMPHAL: The BJP decided to support the candidates of the National People's Party (NPP) for the two parliamentary seats in Meghalaya, on Friday. The Naga People’s Front (NPF) nominee got chosen for the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat, while the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is the contender for the single Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland.

The BJP’s national spokesperson and Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra said, “As per the instructions of the National President of BJP Shri JP Nadda ji, I am pleased to inform that the party will extend its support to Lok Sabha candidates of NPP in both the seats of Meghalaya (Shillong and Tura), to NPF in the Outer Manipur Constituency, and to NDPP in Nagaland in the ensuing parliamentary elections.”

The allies of the BJP-led NDA government are NPP, NPF and NDPP. Manipur government is led by BJP and the ruling setup of Nagaland and Meghalaya is also slowly considering the Hindutva stand.

Manipur Chief Minister and senior BJP leader N. Biren Singh said that, “Following the decision taken by the BJP under the guidance of Shri JP Nadda ji and upholding our alliance principles, I am delighted to share that the BJP will lend its support to the Lok Sabha candidate of the NPF in the Outer Manipur Constituency for the forthcoming parliamentary elections.” The candidate for the Inner Manipur seat is yet to be announced by the ruling party.

Ampareen Lyngdoh from the Shillong Lok Sabha constituency got fielded on behalf of NPP which dominates Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. Agatha K. Sangma, sister of the CM, who was the youngest Minister of State during the second UPA government has been nominated from Tura again.

Meanwhile, the NDPP has fielded Chumben Murry, the consensus candidate of the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) for the single seat in the state of Nagaland.

Last week, NPP chief Conrad Sangma announced support for the two BJP nominees in Arunachal Pradesh - Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Arunachal West) and Tapir Gao (Arunachal East). (IANS)

