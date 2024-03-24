Lok Sabha elections: Plantation drive at polling booths in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: In light of the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections the Chief Electoral Officer of Meghalaya Dr. B.D.R. Tiwari chaired a meeting with the Commissioner and Secretary, Forest and Environment Department, Shri Praveen Bakshi, IAS and the Secretary, Education Department, Shrimati Ambrose Marak, IAS on promoting Clean and Green Election in the state.

In the meeting the CEO expressed the need to promote the ECI’s Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 as green election. The CEO Office of Meghalaya will take up tree plantations drives in all the polling stations across the state. He also informed that in line with this, two saplings will be given to the first male and female voters which they can plant it at the polling station campuses. Since most of the chosen polling booths are inside educational institutions, the CEO requested the education department to convey the message to these institutions to identify a space in the campus for planting the saplings and to nurture it.

Further, the arrangements of signage and tree protection will also be ensured by the election department. The CEO has highlighted the efforts and initiatives to make the upcoming election, plastic free and eco-friendly with minimum usage of plastic bottles and use of fewer papers, a press release said.

