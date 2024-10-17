Manipur: 10-Month-Old Baby Chokes To Death After Consuming Live Fish In Thoubal

IMPHAL: A 10-month-old toddler lost his life in an unfortunate incident that took place in Manipur's Thoubal. The baby choked while trying to swallow a live fish, resulting in his tragic death.

As per officials, the baby boy asphyxiated after a live fish known locally as Ngapemma (Trichogaster fasciata) got stuck in his throat.

The fatal incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday at Khangabok Part-2 Meisnam Leikai of Thoubal when the deceased baby's mother was distracted by a phone call during a brief power outage.

The curious toddler tried to swallow the live fish which blocked his throat, causing him to choke, gasp, and cry, immediately drawing the mother’s attention.