Manipur: 10-Month-Old Baby Chokes To Death After Consuming Live Fish In Thoubal

IMPHAL: A 10-month-old toddler lost his life in an unfortunate incident that took place in Manipur's Thoubal. The baby choked while trying to swallow a live fish, resulting in his tragic death.
As per officials, the baby boy asphyxiated after a live fish known locally as Ngapemma (Trichogaster fasciata) got stuck in his throat.
The fatal incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday at Khangabok Part-2 Meisnam Leikai of Thoubal when the deceased baby's mother was distracted by a phone call during a brief power outage.
The curious toddler tried to swallow the live fish which blocked his throat, causing him to choke, gasp, and cry, immediately drawing the mother’s attention.
The process of removing the live fish from the toddler’s throat was unsuccessful despite relentless efforts made by his mother.
Panicked by this, she immediately took her baby to the Thoubal district hospital and subsequently transferred him to RIMS hospital in Imphal.
Upon arriving at the RIIMS hospital, the doctors declared the baby dead, citing difficulties in breathing as the reason behind his unfortunate demise.
The fish was later removed from the baby’s throat.
