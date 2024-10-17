Manipur: Robbers Loot Rs 6 Lakh From UCO Bank Branch In Kakching

IMPHAL: Amidst the ongoing tensions in Manipur, an armed miscreant wearing a mask stormed inside a bank’s branch located in Manipur's Kakching district and looted Rs 6 lakh in cash.

This bank robbery occurred at United Commercial Bank (UCO) bank’s Kakching branch yesterday at around 3 pm.

As seen in the CCTV footage, the masked man who wore a cap forced the unarmed security and bank officials to guide him inside the bank at gunpoint.

The police suspect that multiple miscreants were involved. The armed miscreant looted approximately Rs 6 lakh, according to the police. A thorough investigation is being conducted by the cops to uncover further details into this case.