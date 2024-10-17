Manipur: Robbers Loot Rs 6 Lakh From UCO Bank Branch In Kakching

IMPHAL: Amidst the ongoing tensions in Manipur, an armed miscreant wearing a mask stormed inside a bank’s branch located in Manipur's Kakching district and looted Rs 6 lakh in cash.
This bank robbery occurred at United Commercial Bank (UCO) bank’s Kakching branch yesterday at around 3 pm.
As seen in the CCTV footage, the masked man who wore a cap forced the unarmed security and bank officials to guide him inside the bank at gunpoint.
The police suspect that multiple miscreants were involved. The armed miscreant looted approximately Rs 6 lakh, according to the police. A thorough investigation is being conducted by the cops to uncover further details into this case.
This incident marks the seventh robbery in Manipur since the ethnic conflict in the state broke out on May 3 last year. The previous incidents of robbery was reported from different districts of Manipur, including Ukhrul, Churachandpur, Imphal West, and Kangpokpi.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, gold worth around Rs 4 crore was stolen by robbers from the Bank of Baroda branch located inside the Manipur University campus in Imphal West district.
