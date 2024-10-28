Manipur: 125 Candidates Face New Notice Over MCSCCE 2016 Exam Scandal

IMPHAL: The Manipur High Court issued notices to 125 candidates who cleared the Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive which was held again in 2022.

This is after a petition by Yumlembam Surjit Singh and five others in which they questioned the very fairness and procedures of the exam.

A division bench of the High Court, headed by Chief Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui, ordered MPSC and the State of Manipur to respond to the allegations.

In June 2019, a plea seeking to scrap the reconducted 2016 exam for alleged irregularities was submitted to the Supreme Court with Advocate Keisham Kishan Singh representing the petitioners. The court advised that a fresh case be presented in the Manipur High Court, and the plea was filed in May 2023.

In their petition, the petitioners contend that the rules for the MPSC exam were defective and not fit to choose candidates for crucial administrative positions. They argue that the examination process was incomplete because it lacked key positions like head examiner, extra examiners, and question moderators. Other issues raised were on assessing the answer booklets including the lack of supervisors' signatures and wrong procedures in preparing questions.

Such problems highlighted in the petition include an absence of qualified examiners and moderation processes, methods to change scores fairly not being found, and a lack of standardized rules that should apply in grading the answer booklets. There is also the instruction that is supposed to be at the end of each answer and the non-instruction could affect the clarity of marking.

After hearing both parties, the High Court issued notices to the 125 successful candidates. The petitioners have also requested the exam be conducted again but with proper and updated guidelines.