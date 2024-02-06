Manipur: 21 Arrested in Manipur in a Major Crackdown on Power Theft

IMPHAL: In a move against the issue of power theft, the Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) has successfully apprehended 21 individuals involved in the unlawful practice. The crackdown, coordinated with the Manipur Police, unfolded on Monday across four valley districts, namely Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

H Shantikumar Singh, the Managing Director of MSPDCL, disclosed that the operation involved mass checking to identify and apprehend unauthorized individuals tapping MSPCL Low Tension lines. These individuals were not only stealing power but also contributing to the promotion of such malpractices.

The raids, meticulously executed in collaboration with law enforcement, revealed the extent of power theft within these districts. Unlawful connections and unauthorized colonies were targeted as sources of illegal tapping, causing significant losses to the Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited.

Singh emphasized the gravity of the issue, requesting the police to file FIRs against all the delinquent consumers and promoters of unauthorized colonies responsible for causing financial losses to MSPCL through power theft. He highlighted that, according to the Electricity Act of 2003, the illegal usage of electricity is a cognizable offense. Offenders could face imprisonment for up to three years, a fine, or both.

Moreover, Singh affirmed that the campaign against power theft is an ongoing initiative and will continue in the coming days. He urged consumers to collaborate with MSPCL by promptly reporting any incidents of power theft. Such cooperation, he emphasized, is crucial in curbing the department's financial losses resulting from these wrongful activities.

The collaboration between MSPDCL and the Manipur Police marks a proactive step in addressing the pervasive issue of power theft, signaling a commitment to enforcing the rule of law and ensuring the integrity of the power distribution system. As the crackdown unfolds, it remains to be seen how this joint effort will contribute to deterring future instances of power theft in the region.