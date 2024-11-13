Manipur: 24-Hour Shutdown Called Across Manipur by Civil Groups

IMPHAL: Thirteen civil organizations, of which some of its prominent members include IPSA, PANDM, KSA, IPAK, and their affiliate branches, have issued a call for 24 24-hour bandhs in Manipur that would coincide with a spate of programs lined up at 6 pm on Tuesday and would last up to 6 pm on Wednesday.

The state-wide shutdown would attract focus on a spate of recent incidents and the inadequate response from the state apparatus, as perceived by these groups. Shanta Nahakpam, the Organizations' Spokesperson said that several critical issues have been organized as part of the bandh to bring to light concerns that have shock waves throughout the community.

Authorities were condemned for the alleged inability to prevent a string of attacks mounted by Kuki militants in recent days that resulted in casualties, including the killing of a young mother in Wathalambi.

He further said that the abductors reportedly took away several people, including children, and criticized the authorities for not acting promptly to prevent such events.

Besides, Nahakpam spoke about what he termed the "half-hearted approach" of the government in dealing with the series of abductions of six people who were reportedly taken away on Monday and called for a more resolute effort to rescue those targeted and to prevent future abduction cases.

Besides the long list of grievances, Nahakpam expressed frustration over the total vagueness of the state government regarding the casualty in the Tangkhul community in the wake of the Sanashabi firing incident on Monday.

Tangkhul civil society organizations have placed blockades along the Imphal-Jessami road; however, there was no statement or significant action taken by the government towards trying to resolve the issues that led to this standoff.

The spokesperson at the same time cited the ineffective security measures that were there in regions such as Senjam Chirang, Koutruk, and Kangchup due to recent bombings and drone attacks. The incessant lapses in security as indicated by Nahakpam have made the bandh a necessary tool to call for better protections for the citizenry.

With the kind of inconvenience expected from the strike, Nahakpam reassured the citizenry that essential services would be exempted from the restrictions of the bandh so that they could function without inconveniences.