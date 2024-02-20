Manipur: Mizo Students’ Union Warns Manipur CM Against Deportation Proposal

MANIPUR: The Mizo Students’ Union (MSU) of Mizoram has issued a strong warning to Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh over the recent proposal of CM to deport persons those who have entered and settled in the state of Manipur after 1961. The Union has cautioned Singh that any attempt to deport "Zo people" from Manipur would result in reciprocal actions, with Meiteis residing in Mizoram that would face potential expulsion.

The CM's proposal that is initially is aimed to identify and deport people irrespective of caste and community for settling in Manipur since 1961 has stirred deep controversy and drawn a lot of criticism from various parts of Manipur. The CM's act comes over the 12,000 nationals of Myanmar in various districts in the middle of the absorption of refugee issue. Indicating the importance of using the year of 1961 as the base year, the CM Secretariat statement also reaffirmed its intention to identify people coming to Manipur from other parts of the world after 1961 and deport them the emphasis of the In response to the same it also emphasized that the communications across the state and warned against implementing such eviction policies.

The Union also stressed that it was prepared to possibly target the Meiteis in Mizoram in retaliation for any action taken against the "Zo" people in Manipur. MSU reiterated that it has complete information including the names, employment details and addresses of the Meiteis living in Mizoram. It highlights how the union is ready to retaliate if the proposed eviction plan comes to fruition that. As the rising tensions between Mizoram and Manipur highlights the utter complexity of migration and identity politics in the region. As the Union's strong warning serves as a poignant reminder of the potential results of unilateral actions targeting specific to an ethnic or linguistic groups within northeastern states of India.