Manipur: 36-Hour Total Shutdown Imposed In Tousem Over Unpaid Wages

IMPHAL: In a significant announcement, Adim Kamei, the Secretary of Jal Jeevan Mission-New Development Bank, Joint Action Committee (JJM-NDB JAC), declared the imposition of a 36-hour total shutdown in Tousem subdivision along NH-37.

This move comes as a response to the unpaid wages of the labourers working for the Jal Jeevan Mission project at Tousem subdivision in Tamenglong district.

In a press meet, Adim Kamei stated that the state government’s silence on this matter prompted the resolution to be made to pressure the concerned authorities to clear the dues.