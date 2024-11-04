Manipur: 36-Hour Total Shutdown Imposed In Tousem Over Unpaid Wages

IMPHAL: In a significant announcement, Adim Kamei, the Secretary of Jal Jeevan Mission-New Development Bank, Joint Action Committee (JJM-NDB JAC), declared the imposition of a 36-hour total shutdown in Tousem subdivision along NH-37.
This move comes as a response to the unpaid wages of the labourers working for the Jal Jeevan Mission project at Tousem subdivision in Tamenglong district.
In a press meet, Adim Kamei stated that the state government’s silence on this matter prompted the resolution to be made to pressure the concerned authorities to clear the dues.
A memorandum was also submitted to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on October 22 through Minister Awangbow Newmai.
However, the shutdown will not disrupt medical services, electricity, water supply, or religious ceremonies.
Angam Kamei, the Convenor of the JAC, co-convenor Kami Gangmei, and Gedion Gangmei were also present at the briefing.
